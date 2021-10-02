Orioles put up late resistance, but Blue Jays continue playoff push with 6-4 win to open season’s final series

But Friday night at the Rogers Centre, they did so not by playing spoiler, but by doing the opposite, with the Toronto Blue Jays winning 6-4 to remain in the hunt for an American League wild-card spot. The victory allowed Toronto to at worst keep pace with the Red Sox, who lead the Washington Nationals as they try to remain one game ahead of the Blue Jays. The Seattle Mariners entered the day tied with Boston for the second wild-card spot and host the Los Angeles Angeles late Friday.