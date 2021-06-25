Orioles shut out again in 9-0 loss to Blue Jays, tie second-longest road losing streak in American League history at 20 games

That lost Triple-A time has seemed to linger for Kremer, one of the four prospects the Orioles acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the July 2018 trade for Manny Machado. Since posting a 1.69 ERA in his first three major league starts last September, Kremer has an 8.08 mark in 13 outings since. Some of his starts have been strong — he held this same Blue Jays team to two runs over six innings last time out — but his 7.25 ERA in 2021 is the second highest of any pitcher with at least 12 starts, surpassed only by fellow Baltimore rotation member Matt Harvey’s 7.80.