Two Cedric Mullins homers, Thomas Eshelman’s unexpected start lead Orioles past Blue Jays, 7-1, ending 8-game skid

Above their heads, they waved the T-shirts bearing his name and number they had been handed entering the gates of Camden Yards. They roared with adoration. Some chanted “M-V-P” after Cedric Mullins blasted his second home run of Friday night.
Mullins bookended the Orioles’ 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays with blasts in front of a season-high announced crowd of 13,284. His leadoff home run provided a quick lead to soft-tossing right-hander Thomas Eshelman, starting in place of left-hander Bruce Zimmermann after he landed on the 10-day injured list with left bicep tendinitis that manager Brandon Hyde said will keep him out up to two weeks. His latter shot broke the game open, a three-run home run that ignited that crowd and led to a curtain call.
Two years after plummeting to Double-A when he struggled as Baltimore’s Opening Day center fielder, Mullins has emerged as a clear All-Star candidate. His two home runs Friday brought him to 11, and he’s batting .322 with a .935 OPS while playing, as Hyde has said repeatedly, Gold Glove defense in center field.
His big night, which also included a single amid a run-scoring rally in the fifth inning, provided more than enough support for a pitching staff that allowed no hits until the fifth inning and only one afterward as the Orioles ended an eight-game winning streak.
Slow but steady
Eshelman’s first pitch of his first major league start of 2021 was tracked by Statcast at 89.5 mph. It was the hardest he’s thrown a pitch in his major league career.
Eshelman, who had a 5.22 ERA in 22 outings for the Orioles over the past two seasons, made a strong first attempt at filling Zimmermann’s place in Baltimore’s rotation. After Marcus Semien grounded out on that first pitch, Eshelman struck out Bo Bichette and got major league home run leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground out, as well, dismissing Toronto’s fearsome top of the order. In that 11-pitch frame, he topped his previous career high for velocity five times.
A walk to Cavan Biggio in the second represented the only base runner against him until Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s home run with one out in the fifth. Two more hits followed, and a narrowly missed double play and Semien coming up for a third time prompted Hyde to go to his bullpen. Surging Rule 5 draft pick Tyler Wells struck out Semien to strand runners on the corners, making Eshelman the first Orioles starter in two weeks to allow no more than one run.
After stranding Eshelman’s runners, Wells worked a clean sixth against the heart of Toronto’s order. Though Hyde has teased using Wells as a high-leverage reliever, Friday marked the first time he had been deployed with the Orioles neither holding a large lead or losing. In six June outings, Wells has pitched 11 scoreless innings.
Tanner Scott, Hunter Harvey and Paul Fry finished the game with a scoreless inning each.
Sisco designated for assignment
To create a 40-man spot for Eshelman, the Orioles designated catcher Chance Sisco for assignment. Sisco, 26, was Baltimore’s second-round pick in 2013 and was ranked by Baseball America as their top prospect entering the 2017 season. But he never lived up to that lofty status, hitting .199 across parts of five seasons in the majors before he was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk last month.
The Orioles have seven days to trade Sisco or try to pass him through waivers.
“For whatever reason, he was off to a good start in Triple-A [in 2019], came up and hit pretty good right away with us,” Hyde said before the game. “You saw the strike-zone discipline, the swings were aggressive, he was driving the baseball, and he just hasn’t really gotten back to that point. The strike zone discipline has always been there, but really being on time and staying behind the ball, just had a tough time adjusting at the big league level.
“We think highly of Chance. Chance is a great kid. Hoping it works out for him, whichever way it goes.”
BLUE JAYS@ORIOLES
Saturday, 4:05 p.m.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
TV: MASN Radio: 105.7 FM