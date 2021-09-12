Orioles turn Keegan Akin’s potential 7-inning no-hitter into 11-2 loss to Blue Jays after late meltdown

“I thought Keegan Akin did a great job of changing speeds,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I thought his fastball had really good life throughout his outing, was really happy with how he threw. We only scored one run, that makes it even more difficult in that sort of situation. We had an opportunity to score a couple more there early and didn’t. That would have made it a little easier there on Keegan, but a 1-0 game is tough going into your last inning when you have a no-hitter, and plenty of pitches too with the pitch count and a very short bullpen. We were hoping he was able to get through, and he didn’t.”