Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Game 1, Sept. 5, 2022 | PHOTOS

Toronto’s George Springer is safe at third as Baltimore’s Ramon Urias tries to tag in the first game of a double header Monday. The Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementToronto’s Bradley Zimmer catches Orioles Jesus Aguilar’s fly ball for the 2nd out of the 9th inning as Blue Jays beat the Orioles 7-3 in the first game of a double header. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles Anthony Santander connects in the 8th inning for his second home run of the game as Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a double header. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles Anthony Santander is congratulated by 3rd base coach Tony Mansolino after he hit his second home run of the game as Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a double header. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)