Orioles pleased ‘collective effort’ with MLB, Blue Jays ends with Toronto club landing in Buffalo

“The entire Orioles organization has been pleased to work with the Commissioner’s Office of Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays to collectively explore alternative ballpark solutions for the 2020 season,” the statement read. “We are thrilled that despite the considerable challenges faced by our league under the circumstances of the pandemic and with short notice, our collective efforts in this initiative have favorably concluded with the Blue Jays finding a home for this season. We wish our friends at the Blue Jays good luck this season and the entire Toronto community and the Canadian population a quick return to normalcy and an end to the difficulties that COVID-19 has visited on both of our nations.”