Benches clear in Orioles-Blue Jays game after Alek Manoah plunks Maikel Franco following back-to-back homers

In the fourth inning of Saturday’s game at Camden Yards, Toronto Blue Jays rookie starter Alek Manoah hit Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco with a pitch after allowing back-to-back home runs to Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart, prompting an exchange of words between the pitcher and batter before both teams’ dugouts emptied and relievers stormed in from the bullpen.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo were at the center of the gathering that formed on the infield grass, which initially settled before Montoyo seemingly said something to Hyde that prompted him to return. At one point, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. picked up Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis to pull him away from the scrum.
Once everyone had said their piece, the teams returned to their dugouts, and umpires issued a warning to both dugouts. After a discussion near the mound, Manoah was ejected.
The Orioles led 5-2, hitting four home runs off Manoah before he was tossed. Mountcastle hit two, with Cedric Mullins having tied the game in the third inning with his third home run in two nights.
Franco was the third Baltimore batter in the first two games of this series to be hit by a pitch after both Mullins and Trey Mancini were hit in Friday night’s 7-1 Orioles victory. The Orioles have been hit by a pitch six times in their previous four games.
