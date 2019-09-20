Austin Hays hits and robs a homer, but Orioles bullpen falls apart again as Blue Jays sweep with 8-4 victory

A leap and a reach at the center-field wall had ended with the ball in his glove. He threw it back toward the infield while munching on that gum, savoring the best defensive play an Orioles outfielder has supplied in 2019. Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the victim of Hays’ home run robbery, his drive to center meeting Hays’ extended left arm and glove just shy of the 398 feet Statcast projected it to travel. Guerrero removed his batting helmet and tipped it in Hays’ direction, with the Orioles’ rookie returning the recognition with his cap as the crowd of 10,148 offered a standing ovation.