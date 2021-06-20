Trey Mancini homers twice to reach 100, but Matt Harvey can’t get past the fifth as Orioles lose to Blue Jays, 7-4, to drop series

After getting nothing to do show for that one, Mancini made up for it in the eighth. With Ryu out of the game after throwing 100 pitches, Pedro Severino took Trent Thornton deep to cut into the deficit, and with Pat Valaika on first after getting hit by a pitch, Mancini sent a 1-0 cutter in the middle of the zone out to right-center, giving him a team-high 14 home runs.