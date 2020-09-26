Blue Jays blast Orioles in Buffalo, 10-5, to open season’s final series

On the other side, right-hander Taijuan Walker pitched three perfect innings in a tuneup start before the Blue Jays' first playoff series. In the fifth, Ramón Urías went the other way against Shun Yamaguchi for his first major league homer, giving him hits in all four games since his latest promotion from the Bowie alternate site. Mullins followed with a solo shot for the Orioles' sixth pair of back-to-back home runs in 2020.