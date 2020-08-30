Blue Jays shut out Orioles, 5-0, in Alex Cobb’s final start ahead of trade deadline

The Orioles again wore their No. 42 jerseys in honor of Jackie Robinson for Saturday’s game and will do so again Sunday. … Before the game, the Orioles recalled right-hander Evan Phillips from their alternate site and placed right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong on the 10-day injured listed with lower-back inflammation. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. … Right-hander Jorge López will make his first start for the Orioles on Sunday, with left-hander Tommy Milone starting Monday’s series finale in Buffalo.