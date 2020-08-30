Ryan Mountcastle’s two homers not enough as Orioles lose to Blue Jays, 6-5, on another walk-off hit

Mountcastle singled the other way to lead off the fourth, but he was erased on a double play. When he came up next in the sixth, the Orioles trailed 3-2, with Pedro Severino standing on first base after scoring Renato Núñez with his first hit since suffering a hip flexor injury last week. Mountcastle then turned on a 1-1 sinker from Roark and again sent the ball out to left, giving the Orioles a lead for the second time.