Orioles lose to Blue Jays, 5-4, on Randal Grichuk’s walk-off home run

The Orioles and Rays will make up Thursday’s postponed game in a Sept. 17 doubleheader at Camden Yards, with the Orioles as the home team in the first game and the road team in the second. Both games will be seven innings. … The start time of Baltimore’s Sept. 2 game against the New York Mets was moved up to 4:05 p.m. … Hyde described the chances that right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey comes off the injured list and pitches in Buffalo as “really good.”