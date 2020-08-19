Orioles hurt by Randal Grichuk again in 5-2 loss to Blue Jays, suffer three-game sweep

Whether the Orioles learn their lessons from the recurring problems that hampered them all week and led to Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays — running into outs at home plate and pitching to Randal Grichuk — won’t do much to fix the damage already done.
Grichuk, who homered both Monday and Tuesday, had two more blasts Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards. The latter gave Toronto a slim lead in the sixth inning. By then, the Orioles had squandered many of their best chances en route to a fourth straight loss.
“We shot ourselves in the foot today,” manager Brandon Hyde said.
The Orioles (12-12) had no trouble getting base runners early, but the run of bad outcomes on the bases that began in the 10th inning the night before with Dwight Smith Jr. getting caught in a rundown at home plate continued.
Chance Sisco was on third base with no outs after a leadoff walk and a double by Anthony Santander in the first inning, and was running on contact when Renato Núñez grounded to the third baseman, who easily threw home for the first out of the inning. Hyde said Sisco should have waited to take off, and once he did, Santander should have followed him. Neither did, and the Orioles didn’t score.
They stranded two more in the second inning after Grichuk’s first home run, and finally broke through in the fourth when Hanser Alberto doubled and scored on an error in the outfield on a single by Smith, and Smith scored on a single by Pat Valaika.
Valaika ended up at third base with one out after a single by Cedric Mullins, but was tagged out trying to score on a fly ball to right field for an inning-ending double play.
“Any time you get those opportunities, you’ve got to cash in,” Valaika said. “When we get those chances, we’ve got to make the most of them. This game is hard.”
One of Hyde’s top priorities was getting the Orioles better on the bases this season. He said it’s a “little better, but we have a long way to go still.”
“We still make too many mistakes, and that’s just part of being an inexperienced group,” Hyde said. “We’re improving, but we’re not where we need to be.”
The Orioles stranded two more runners in scoring position in the fifth inning, but managed just three base runners from that point on and left two more on base when the game ended.
Milone misses bats, but not Grichuk’s
Save for the two home runs to Grichuk that the Orioles couldn’t overcome, veteran left-hander Tommy Milone took advantage of an aggressive Blue Jays lineup for one of his best starts of the season. Milone allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts, bringing his ERA to 4.13.
All he ultimately had to lament were the home runs to Grichuk, who Milone said was the only Toronto batter who was on him all game.
“He really gave us a chance to win,” Hyde said. “Just a couple balls that Grichuk hit that hurt but besides that, threw six really good innings.”
Thomas Eshelman allowed a run in two innings of relief, and Cavan Biggio scored off Paul Fry after opening the ninth inning with a double on a routine fly ball that Smith didn’t catch in left field.
Choppy waters
No one will be able to call the Orioles consistent this season. They’ve had eight series this year, and six of them have been sweeps. They swept the Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies in three-game series, and didn’t win a game in a two-game series against the New York Yankees, a four-game series against the Miami Marlins and this three-game series against the Blue Jays (10-11).
“It’s part of the game,” Milone said. “We’re having those ups and downs. Obviously, it would be nice to kind of stay on an even keel, but sometimes, this is the way baseball is. I think we’ve just got to keep battling, keep going out there and grinding. I think a lot of these games that we’re losing are one- and two-run games. I think eventually, it’ll be on our side here pretty soon.”
Split returns
Alberto got a day off Tuesday after a miniature slump by his own lofty standards, and returned with two hits.
Chris Davis, who like Alberto entered Tuesday’s loss as a substitute but hadn’t started since Friday, struck out in three of his four plate appearances and lined out to center field in the fourth.
Red Sox@Orioles
Thursday, 7:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 105.7 FM