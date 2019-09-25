Orioles’ homers, Trey Mancini’s five hits back Dylan Bundy’s strong effort in 11-4 victory over Blue Jays

After another sixth-inning run scored against him Tuesday, Bundy’s ERA in the frame is 9.42. Before the game, Hyde opined that Bundy’s woes in the sixth are the result of the decisions he’s often faced in that inning of either extending Bundy or asking for extra outs from a bullpen that has struggled throughout the year. On the season, 42.8% of the base runners Bundy has left behind for the bullpen have scored; entering Tuesday, the major league average was 32.2%.