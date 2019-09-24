Orioles blow 3 leads, waste Austin Hays’ big night, Chris Davis’ HR in 11-10 loss to Blue Jays in 15 innings

Dillon Tate and David Hess pitched a clean inning each before Davis’ go-ahead homer. Hess went back out for the 12th, which began on Guerrero reaching on a two-base error by third baseman Rio Ruiz, who had supplied a 7-6 lead in the fifth with a two-run shot. A walk and hit batter loaded the bases for Davis, who hit a game-tying sacrifice fly. Hess pitched out of it to get the game to the 13th and has pitched 8 1/3 hitless innings at the Rogers Centre this season.