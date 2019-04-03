Orioles' rally in ninth not enough as winning streak ends with 5-3 loss to Blue Jays

Considering the Orioles' young team, their unbalanced lineup, and the patchwork pitching staff, Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays that ended their early four-game winning streak only demonstrated how well this team had to play to accomplish that.

The flawless defense finally lapsed. The only three players who are hitting — Dwight Smith Jr., Jonathan Villar, and Trey Mancini — didn't until the game was out of reach, though Mancini’s three-run home run in the ninth made it close again. It wasn’t enough to erase a deficit that only grew as the game went on, and ended the Orioles’ successful first road trip on a sour note.

Since the beginning of spring training, manager Brandon Hyde has said not cracking on defense is just as much a way to win as it is for a team not to lose. The Orioles experienced the wrong side of that for the first time in the first inning, when, after a one-out double off Nate Karns, Rio Ruiz threw the ball from third base past first baseman Chris Davis on an infield single to allow a run to score.

Karns struck out four in two innings, and Jimmy Yacabonis allowed a solo home run to Randal Grichuk in his 2 1/3 innings of relief. That was all it took to build a lead over the Orioles, who had none of the timely hitting or base-running success that defined their winning streak, either.

Renato Núñez was caught stealing in the first inning, and with two on and one out in the fifth inning, Ruiz was doubled off second base after backup catcher Pedro Severino stung a line drive to third base, ending the inning. They didn't have another hit until Severino’s second single of the day in the eighth.

Wednesday’s loss showed the slim margin of error that the Orioles’ four-game winning streak was built on, which brings them back to Baltimore on Thursday with an unexpected 4-2 record.

Smith, Villar, and Mancini had 23 of the Orioles’ 41 hits entering Wednesday, and no one else had more than four. A quiet day for them against Blue Jays starter Matt Shoemaker meant the Orioles didn’t have much punch offensively, with the bottom of the order still struggling badly. Smith and Villar had consolation singles in the ninth before Mancini scored them both on a home run.

The Orioles pitching staff, cobbling together 27 outs on a nightly basis, came close to holding the Blue Jays down again. After Yacabonis exited, Richard Bleier retired all five batters he faced, and the debuting Matt Wotherspoon pitched a scoreless seventh before allowing Grichuk’s second home run in a three-run eighth. It was the bill coming due for a week of emptying the bullpen each night in the name of victory.

They didn’t lapse much, but couldn’t overcome where they erred, and thus return to Camden Yards at 4-2. The entirety of the week has Hyde happy with what he's bringing home to Baltimore on Thursday.

"I just liked how we played," Hyde said before the game. "I hope that our fans enjoy watching us play and they like the energy in our ballclub and they think that we're an exciting team to watch, and that they're behind us and know that we're trying to win every single game.

Browse photos of the Orioles' game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 3, 2019.

“I hope they like our players. I want our players to be fan favorites, and I want guys to feel good about what's going on with our organization and our team. We're off to a good start. There's a long way to go, obviously, but we're off to a good start"

Considering the shortcomings and general inexperience the Orioles came into the season with, it certainly beats the alternative for Hyde, who allowed that he thought about what would happen if the first road series went badly but "definitely would have liked to have it this way."

"I felt good," Hyde said. "I thought we played good in spring training. I thought we played well, and I thought that we improved a lot over the course of the month, and I felt like our players were starting to get kind of the idea of what we were about, and started to come together a little bit. I thought we carried it over."

CAPTION "I think there's a different vibe in the room this year, for sure, so I think it's going to be a little more of a relaxed kind of atmosphere." Cashner said. "I think you're going to see some guys play the way they're capable of playing." (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) "I think there's a different vibe in the room this year, for sure, so I think it's going to be a little more of a relaxed kind of atmosphere." Cashner said. "I think you're going to see some guys play the way they're capable of playing." (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I know everybody was looking forward for Alex to make the Opening Day start, and it's just unfortunate circumstance, but we're happy to give the ball to Andrew," manager Brandon Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) "I know everybody was looking forward for Alex to make the Opening Day start, and it's just unfortunate circumstance, but we're happy to give the ball to Andrew," manager Brandon Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)

