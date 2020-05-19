Orioles to host blood drive at Camden Yards, donors to receive ticket vouchers

“The Orioles recognize that hospitals and healthcare facilities in our community rely exclusively on volunteer blood donors to ensure a ready blood supply for those in need, especially during times of crisis,” said Jennifer Grondahl, the Orioles’ Senior Vice President of Community Development and Communications, in a statement. “In partnering with Red Cross, Budweiser, and the University of Maryland Medical System, we aim to support local healthcare organizations with a sufficient blood supply as they continue to care for our community. We encourage all fans who are healthy and able to do so to make a donation.”