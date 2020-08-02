Even if the Orioles keep winning, Mike Elias might keep trading

“You’ve got to pick your times and cycle guys in and cycle guys out and keep the talent flow going,” Elias said. “We’re still at a point in our cycle where we’re going to prioritize stuffing the talent pipeline as much as possible in the minor leagues and getting that base, and then the goal is to persist in that way once we have that talent base filled in. But by no means does this mean that we don’t hope this team continues to win. It’s an anything-goes kind of year, and we’re going to go out and win every game every night.”