Inside the Orioles’ new efforts to unlock Cedric Mullins and their speedy youngsters on the bases

“We’d have some extra time to go out early and they’d be like, ‘Hey, we want you to figure out what your lead is for you,’ whether it’s a three-steps and a shuffle-shuffle, or two steps and a shuffle-shuffle,” McKenna said. “That was kind of a consistent in my development. Now, it’s really trying to learn the other players on each team that you can gain an advantage for yourself to gain that 90 feet. I think it just kind of dives into a little more detail and depth right now, which is awesome.”