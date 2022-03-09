5 takeaways from Baseball America’s top 30 Orioles prospects list

All but eight of the top 30 prospects were drafted (13), signed (three) or traded for (six) while Elias has been Baltimore’s GM, with half of the exceptions ranking in the mid-20s. That’s of course partially a product of it being 3 ½ years since Duquette’s time in Baltimore ended and some of the players he added, such as Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays, graduating from prospect status in recent years. Still, the list serves as evidence of Elias’ talent acquisition efforts, and that could be even more the case in 2023 if Rodriguez, Hall and backend prospects such as Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells spend enough time in the majors this year.