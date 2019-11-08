Rodriguez and Hall are deservedly above the rest of the pitchers charging toward the majors in these rankings, mostly because they have the stuff that got them drafted in the first round and have shown an ability to use it in games. And it should be noted that Hall didn’t so much take a step back this year after being ranked No. 2 in the organization midseason as much as Rodriguez just couldn’t be denied. A No. 2 or No. 3 left-handed starter might be ultimately more valuable than a right-hander, but Rodriguez doesn’t have the blemishes that Hall showed in High-A.