Orioles fans can now bring bags — with restrictions — to Camden Yards as team reveals changes to Oriole Park

The Orioles will allow fans to bring bags to Camden Yards this year, reversing the pandemic-era policy that banned anything larger than one-gallon sized bags.

Oriole Park used to have a liberal bag policy that allowed backpacks and other bags before the pandemic. But in 2021 and 2022, the team didn’t allow fans to bring in large bags.

The new bag policy isn’t a return to the pre-pandemic rules, though. The bag must be clear and no larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches — a policy that is similar to other professional sports teams, including the Ravens.

Other bags that are permitted at Camden Yards: one-gallon plastic freezer bags, fanny packs or clutch purses no larger than 5-by-7 inches and medically necessary items, including diaper bags. Nonclear bags as well as backpacks, large purses and large tote bags are not permitted.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages will once again be allowed for fans to bring inside Oriole Park.

The new policy was revealed Wednesday as part of the organization’s “What’s New at Oriole Park” event. The team displayed menu items from Levy, which is replacing Delaware North as the club’s concessions operator, renovations to the team store on Eutaw Street, new grass and dirt on the playing surface and the SuperBook Bar & Restaurant that has replaced Dempsey’s Brew Pub.

SuperBook Bar & Restaurant, a sports lounge, will open April 6 for Orioles opening day against the New York Yankees. (Jacob Meyer)

SuperBook Sports is a Las Vegas-based sportsbook, but the sports lounge at Camden Yards will not be a retail sportsbook. Televisions and sports tickers will line the walls of the restaurant, but SuperBook in April will be launching a sports gambling app that fans (21 and older) can use at Oriole Park. The restaurant will debut during the Orioles’ home opener April 6 against the New York Yankees.

SuperBook Sports also has an advertisement above the center field scoreboard with the slogan: “Good teams win, great teams cover.” Another SuperBook Sports advertisement is next to the out-of-town scoreboard on the right field wall.