Because Orioles are rebuilding, recent bad losses could be start of a trend

If the transition that the Orioles season has made in the past week from a little charming to downright chastening grows permanent, the recent mind-melting losses can offer some guidance on how to approach it.

No one watching has to like one bit of it, because the Orioles don't either — even if the assessment of how the losses have come about doesn't give much hope that they'll change soon.

"I'm seeing some things at the big league level that I haven't seen in a while, but that's why we're here. We’ve got to get better," manager Brandon Hyde said after a total collapse turned an early five-run lead into a 10-7 loss to the New York Yankees that starter Andrew Cashner called one of the toughest of the season.

It has fresh company. On Thursday, they led 5-1 in the third inning and lost 14-7 to the Cleveland Indians. On Saturday, Trey Mancini's home run was their only hit in a 4-1 loss, and they had five hits in a 10-0 thumping Sunday en route to striking out 15 times.

Those who subscribe to the same data-based theories that will drive this Orioles rebuild like to note that the sequence of events can impact the ultimate outcomes, even if the events themselves play out as they're expected to.

Four losses of relative ignominy in five games don't mean there will be four more in the next five, or 40 more in the next 50. There might not have been four like these total in the 42 games that preceded this run, even if they all blend together.

The issues that Hyde attributes nights like Monday to have been present through it all, though, and aren't going to be mitigated by extra pregame drills on Tuesday or even a season of the laudable, hands-on approach to daily improvement Hyde's coaching staff brings to the ballpark each day.

“A night like tonight, you see how long of a way we have to go,” Hyde said.

The presence of a proven long-term plan and the progress on it give clearance for fans to enjoy the standout performances and the wins in a way that was prevented by the preceding fear of the dismantling of the last decade’s beloved core and the collapse everyone saw coming last year.

Mancini is to be treasured, whether he's here two more months or two more years.

Every time they win because their young pitchers get the job done, or because a Richie Martin or a Rio Ruiz or a Dwight Smith Jr. has a big day can be celebrated without a qualifier about the organization's impending doom or lack of direction.

It's what made their one win in the last week — Friday's 5-1 win over Cleveland — feel validating. It was fueled by a bounce-back start from Dylan Bundy, home runs from Jonathan Villar and Stevie Wilkerson, and then shutdown relief from the trio of relievers in Branden Kline, Shawn Armstrong, and Mychal Givens — the same group entrusted to protect Monday's lead, even if this collapse isn't all on them.

It was opportunities taken, improvement shown, and work paid-off. It just doesn't happen like that every night in the big leagues, especially with the roster of cast-off position players and unproven arms the Orioles assembled as the first representation of their long rebuilding project.

The difference between the reliable, sometimes All-Star relievers that made the Orioles good for so long and the kinds of arms they rely on now is that the former group might only not get the job done once a month, where the latter seems to feature arms who endure that fate once a week. Outside of Mancini, it's a lot of hitters who might have one productive night in a series instead of two or three. The cocktail of those two factors and some up-and-down starting pitching have meant many of their losses have had little to do with the effort they gave.

More often than not, the other team is just better than them. What stings Hyde on a night like Monday, and is growing frequent in this recent stretch, is that the Orioles are making things harder on themselves when their built-in disadvantages are hard enough.

They left the bases loaded with one out in the fifth inning with a 5-1 lead and saw the Yankees chase Cashner with two runs in the sixth.

With first-and-third and one out in the seventh and one run in, Armstrong took over for Kline and got a fly ball to left field for the second out, only for Smith to fall for a deke toward home by Cameron Maybin and air-mail the resulting throw for an error that brought a run in.

Brett Gardner was on first after a leadoff single in the ninth, and drew an ill-advised throw to third from Joey Rickard on Maybin's ensuing single that allowed the Yankees to put the go-ahead run on second base. It and two others scored when, after a sacrifice fly tied the game, catcher Pedro Severino lost a pop-up near home plate to allow Luke Voit to walk on the next pitch and Gary Sánchez to homer three pitches after that.

Hyde chalked it up to the team's inexperience in big moments against a good team and having the game speed up on them.

"That's learning by teaching, and by us talking to them and us trying to get into what they were thinking at the time and give scenarios on what to do better next time, and just have them understand — and that goes back to development, player development," Hyde said. "We're doing a lot of that here."

It's not as unique as it's presented for such development to happen at this level, even if the scale is much more significant here than elsewhere. Talented young players race through the minors and have to learn on the fly all the time, often with better outcomes.

And besides, so many of these Orioles are here explicitly because they have extensive high-minors track records spanning seasons that it can ring hollow to say they're anything but prepared for what's being asked of them.