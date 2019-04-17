Orioles catcher Austin Wynns reinstated from injured list, optioned to Triple-A

Orioles catcher Austin Wynns, who was rehabilitating an oblique injury with Double-A Bowie, has been reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Wynns, 28, entered spring training in contention to make the Orioles’ 25-man roster but instead began the year on the injured list. He joins Chance Sisco and Carlos Pérez with the Tides with Jesús Sucre and Pedro Severino serving as the Orioles’ catchers.

Wynns hit .255 with four home runs across 42 games in 2018, his first major league season. In four rehab games with Bowie, Wynns went 5-for-17 with two doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

