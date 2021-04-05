Orioles place outfielder Austin Hays on injured list, recall prospect Ryan McKenna in roster shuffle

Throughout spring training, Austin Hays offered the Orioles a glimpse of the player he is when healthy: a dynamic defensive outfielder with power and speed on the offensive side, as well.
But as had been the case after each of his previous displays of such skills, an injury has prevented a longer showing.
Before their series opener with the New York Yankees on Monday, the Orioles placed Hays on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain he suffered during Sunday’s sweep-completing victory against the Boston Red Sox. As a corresponding move, the Orioles recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna from their taxi squad; their No. 25 prospect, per Baseball America, would be making his major league debut should he take the field.
Additionally, right-hander Shawn Armstrong, who was on the IL as a procedural move after being on the paternity list, was activated, with right-hander Cole Sulser optioned to Baltimore’s alternate training site in Bowie.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde spoke to the media before the roster moves were official, offering that Hays was “sore.” This marks the fourth straight season Hays, 25, has dealt with some kind of ailment.
After he became the first product of the 2016 MLB draft to reach the majors by hitting 32 homers between High-A and Double-A in 2017, he missed most of 2018 with an ankle injury. He returned to shine in 2019′s edition of spring training, only to break a thumb shortly after being reassigned to minor league camp.
Other injuries limited him to 87 games in the minors that season, and the Orioles planned to have him compete in the Arizona Fall League before a rule change prompted them to have him spend September in Baltimore. There, he showed off his skills at the major league level for the first time, posting a .947 OPS and making several highlight plays in center field. But he started the shortened 2020 season slowly and spent about a month on the injured list after a pitch to the back left him with a broken rib.
He finished 2020 on a high, hitting .377 after coming off the IL, and carried that into this spring with a .392 average and 1.192 OPS. Repeatedly, he and Hyde spoke of the importance of health in him having success as a major league. Days into the 2021 season, an injury has delayed that once again.
This story will be updated.