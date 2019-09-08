Austin Hays’ call-up gives him trial as Orioles’ center fielder of the future

Those lost at-bats are why the Orioles planned to send him to the Arizona Fall League to get two months of extra playing time, rather than call him up for a month of irregular playing time in the majors. Unlike previous years, it seemed unlikely the Orioles would be able to have Hays spend September with them before heading to the AFL, with the offseason league beginning play in mid-September rather than its usual October start. Instead, a rule change this week allowed players on 40-man rosters to join the AFL partway through its season, so Friday, Hays got the call that brought him to the majors for the first time in two years.