Amid overhaul, Orioles' attendance nearly as bad as their record. But team says it has a plan to win back fans, too.

Jim and Suellen McGovern loved being Camden Yards regulars. For 20 years, they proudly flaunted their Sunday ticket package, much as they did the Orioles Hawaiian shirts they wore to the Carolina League All-Star Classic in Frederick last week.

“Sunday home games, we were there for all of ’em,” said Jim, 70.

“Club seats, section 218,” said Suellen, 71.

The Mount Airy residents had the package again last season, but Jim’s aorta replacement surgery kept them from making it to any games as the Orioles suffered through a franchise-worst 115 losses.

Jim’s health and all the losing have kept the McGoverns away from Oriole Park this year as well. Instead, they make the easier trip to watch the Orioles’ High-A affiliate in Frederick, hoping to have better reasons to go to Camden Yards next year.

“In my personal opinion, they’re not doing enough to encourage people to come down in the face of a dismal season,” Jim said.

The average announced attendance of 16,758 entering this week’s homestand represents an 18% drop over the same period last year — when the Orioles had the worst record in club history and traded away many of their stars. Their 2018 rank of 27th out of 30 major league teams in attendance has fallen, too, to 28th.

The team, now at 22-56, is intent on rebuilding its talent base in hopes of winning in the future. The Orioles also have the task of rebuilding that depleted fan base — which, the club acknowledges, will take a lot more than just winning.

“We’re not winning a ton of games right now,” first-year executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias said. “That’s obvious. I do think that this is an entertaining team, a gritty team.

“I think watching this club grow over the next few years is gonna be fun, and that, to me, is the heart of it. We’ll keep our eye on the long-term goal, which is replenishing the talent base in this organization and having a vision down the line of not just an OK team but a playoff-caliber team in the American League East.”

As the Orioles’ new baseball operations regime works to develop a talent pipeline that leads to years of competitiveness, the organization is trying to cultivate the same long-term sustainability when it comes to its fans. The Orioles are using increased data analysis not only to help evaluate and develop players, but also to attract and develop a fan base in terms of how they sell tickets and deploy promotions.

The hope is that, in time, the team will improve and the attendance will increase.

“If we win games, more people are gonna come here,” outfielder Trey Mancini said. “That’s the bottom line. A lot of it’s more on us than the fans.”

Among the most affected by the drop in attendance might be those who work game nights at stands throughout the ballpark.

Multiple workers at concessions stands told The Baltimore Sun that unless the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox — the visiting teams for seven of Camden Yards’ eight largest announced crowds this season — are in town or it’s a giveaway night, it’s unlikely they’ll do much business. Workers who handle stands to benefit nonprofit groups said they might bring in one-fourth as much on a regular night as they might have when the attendance was higher while the team was contending from 2012 to 2017.

Meanwhile, others who work at the ballpark as a way to bring in secondary income said they sometimes close their stands early because their area does not have enough fans to stay open; that means lost hours and lost pay.

Fans attend the Orioles game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Both the baseball side and the business side definitely have a long-term vision. — Greg Bader, Orioles vice president of communications and marketing

“Do the math,” said Susan Kenjorski, a concessions worker whose generated revenue benefits a nonprofit. “If attendance is low, we don’t make as much.”

Neither representatives from Delaware North, an Orioles concessions and retail provider that oversees the nonprofit workers in the ballpark, nor JET Services, a subcontractor that supplies concessions workers, responded to multiple interview requests. The Maryland Stadium Authority declined an interview request but confirmed it is $1.1 million short of projections for the 2018-19 fiscal year for its gains on its 8% admissions tax on Camden Yards ticket sales.

The Orioles claim to have not suffered any staffing impact resulting from the drop in attendance. The team said it believes ballpark staffing has increased in recent years, especially given the greater focus on security.

That partially stems from downtown protests after the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody in 2015, which led to a game played with no fans at Camden Yards. But the full impact of that might have been delayed because season tickets had already been purchased for that year. Orioles attendance has declined every year since, falling from about 2.3 million fans in 2015 to about 1.6 million in 2018, the team’s lowest attendance in a non-strike-shortened season since 1978.

Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College in Massachusetts who has done consulting in the sports industry, said attendance “drives everything,” from concessions and memorabilia sales to corporate sponsorships and television. Through Monday’s games, all but 12 teams have suffered a decline in average attendance per game; the Orioles have the fourth-largest decrease of any team, per Baseball Reference.

“It's obviously a downward spiral,” Zimbalist said. “Attendance goes down, there's less excitement, fewer people go, you have more difficulties selling your sponsorships, and it goes down on and on like that.

“It even drives television. People who are watching think to themselves, 'Why am I watching this if no one's even going to the ballpark?' ”

Through promotions such as the team’s summer music series, Kids Cheer Free and various theme nights, the Orioles hope to make fans feel more enticed to come to Camden Yards while pushing the idea that their ballpark experience is about more than the team winning or losing.