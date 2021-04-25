Athletics’ 13-game winning streak, longest in major leagues since 2017, ended by Orioles

The longest winning streak in the majors came to an end Sunday at the hands of the slumping Orioles, who with an 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics ended the visitors’ run of 13 straight victories.
Before Oakland strung together such a run, the last team in the majors to win that many games in a row was the Houston Astros, who won 12 straight games from June 6-18, 2018.
The Athletics’ streak fell at the hands of a pair of homegrown Orioles in starter John Means and left fielder Austin Hays.
Means continued what has been one of the best Aprils in all of baseball by allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50.
Hays hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead, and after Oakland’s Ramón Laureano hit a home run of his own off Means to tie the game in the fourth, Hays hit an opposite-field home run to give the Orioles the lead for good.
The Orioles put the game away with five runs in the eighth inning, starting with a leadoff home run by Maikel Franco.
The 13-game winning streak was the third-longest in Oakland history. The A’s won 14 straight in 1988 and set a then-American League record with 20 consecutive victories in 2002.
The Cleveland Indians broke that mark with 22 straight wins in 2017; Oakland’s string is the longest in the majors since that Indians run.
The Athletics outscored opponents 83-36 during their winning streak.
Oakland (14-8), which opened the season with six straight losses, hadn’t lost since April 8.