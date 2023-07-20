Orioles acquire right-handed reliever Shintaro Fujinami from Athletics for minor leaguer

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Orioles are adding to their bullpen.

Baltimore on Wednesday acquired right-handed reliever Shintaro Fujinami from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Triple-A left-hander Easton Lucas, the team announced early in the evening.

Fujinami, 29, is 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA in his first major league season after signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Athletics this season out of Japan.

He features a fastball that can reach triple-digits, but command has been a concern throughout his professional career.

Fujinami struggled mightily as a starter to begin the season, but the 6-foot-6 pitcher has been excellent out of the bullpen the past two months. In 18 1/3 innings since June 5, he has a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts compared with six walks.

Lucas, 26, has a 2.73 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk this season. The Orioles acquired Lucas in December 2019 from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infielder Jonathan Villar.

This story will be updated.