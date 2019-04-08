Orioles draw lowest attendance for open-admission game in Camden Yards history Monday

Almost a year to the day from the previous low, Monday’s Orioles-Athletics game at Camden Yards was played before an announced crowd of 6,585, the lowest announced attendance for a game in which fans were admitted in stadium history.

Other than the April 29, 2015 game against the Chicago White Sox that was played in a closed stadium in the aftermath of the civic unrest related to Freddie Gray’s death from injuries suffered in police custody in 2015, the previous low was 7,915 last April 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays — also the first Monday night home game of the season.

Monday’s low gate came against the threat of rain beginning at 8 p.m. in the Baltimore area, and after a weekend in which the Orioles drew three good crowds against their popular American League East rivals, the New York Yankees.

Thursday’s home opener had an announced sellout crowd of 44,182, followed by 27,504 on Saturday and 33,102 Sunday.

But after a series sweep at the hands of New York, reality set in for a quiet weekday series against the Athletics.

Those who were in attendance got to see first baseman Chris Davis set the major league record for most consecutive hitless at-bats with 48 dating to last September, as well as two triples by Cedric Mullins and the first multihit game of rookie shortstop Richie Martin’s career.

