Orioles lose Dan Straily's first start with club, 10-3 to Athletics, allow five more home runs

Dan Straily, signed last week to stabilize the Orioles' rotation after a rough first week, found himself Wednesday flying the same turbulent skies as the rest of the team's pitching staff in a 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Camden Yards.

Making his first start with the Orioles on Wednesday after a rocky relief debut Sunday, Straily allowed five runs on eight hits — including two home runs — in 3 1/3 innings for an inauspicious start to his young Orioles career.

Straily's debut essentially came in a spot start for right-hander Alex Cobb, who felt back spasms playing catch Tuesday afternoon and couldn't make his start Wednesday after going on the injured list.

Straily signed Friday after a few weeks on the open market following his late-spring release by the Miami Marlins, taking the roster spot of Rule 5 infielder Drew Jackson. He joined the Orioles on Saturday and pitched on Sunday late in a lopsided loss to the New York Yankees.

He allowed five runs on five hits, including two home runs, in his debut, and had the fly-ball going again early Wednesday.

Oakland didn't score in the first inning despite two hits, but Chad Pinder's one-out home run put the Orioles behind in the second. An inning later, three straight two-out hits made it 3-0, and Jurickson Profar homered to score Pinder two batters into the fourth inning, bringing on left-hander Josh Rogers.

Rogers, up from Triple-A Norfolk for bullpen cover, was stung himself by three home-run balls accounting for five runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief before Mike Wright finished with two scoreless innings.

It's not that warm yet...

Since the Orioles came home on April 4 for their home opener after a successful six-game road trip through New York, they've allowed 23 home runs in six games.

Only the Boston Red Sox had allowed that many all season entering Wednesday, and despite the temperate weather this week at Camden Yards, the ballpark certainly wasn't playing like it does on those hot summer Baltimore days.

Browse photos of the Orioles' game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Three in a row

The Orioles didn't have a hit until the fifth inning, when the hot-hitting Trey Mancini finally got to Oakland starter Frankie Montas, smacking his sixth home run of the young season. Designated hitter Renato Núñez backed it up with a single, then scored on third baseman Rio Ruiz's first home run of the season.

After their first 12 batters went down in order, the Orioles had three straight hits to account for all three of their runs. Joey Rickard added an eighth-inning double to collect the club’s fourth and final hit.

Worth a shot

With the game well out of reach in the ninth inning, Chris Davis pinch-hit for Núñez for a chance to break out of his hitless early-season funk.

Instead, Davis flew out to center field for his 57th straight plate appearance without a hit, tying an MLB record set in 1984 by Tony Bernazard of the Cleveland Indians.

CAPTION The Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the Orioles loss to the Oakland Athletics. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the Orioles loss to the Oakland Athletics. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the Orioles loss to the New York Yankees and the play of Orioles second baseman Hanser Alberto. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimroe Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the Orioles loss to the New York Yankees and the play of Orioles second baseman Hanser Alberto. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimroe Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli