A’s score four unearned runs in sixth inning to beat Orioles, 5-1, and spoil Spenser Watkins’ stellar start

Oakland Athletics' Billy McKinney (28) is congratulated by Tony Kemp (5) and Elvis Andrus, left, after scoring on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles shortstop Ramon Urias during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Frankie Montas allowed two hits over six innings, the Athletics threw out two runners at the plate and Oakland held on and beat the Orioles, 5-1, in its home opener on Monday night.

A crowd of 17,503 weathered chilly temperatures to view a matchup between the teams with the two lowest payrolls in the major leagues. Attendance was the A’s lowest for a home opener without COVID restrictions in at least 30 years.

Baltimore starter Spenser Watkins, who last only three innings in his previous start, was much sharper on Monday, allowing one run and two hits while walking two and striking out one in five innings.

Joey Krehbiel (1-1) allowed one hit and three unearned runs in the sixth, and Marcos Diplán allowed two hits and an unearned run before recording the final out of the inning. Keegan Akin continued his stellar start to the season out of the bullpen, striking out one in two perfect innings.

Montas (2-1) struck out five and walked two for his second straight win for the A’s. He retired 12 of his first 13 batters and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning, an RBI double by Austin Hays that tied the game at 1.

The A’s scored four unearned runs in the sixth after Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías and second baseman Rougned Odor made errors. Sheldon Nuese and Cristian Pache had RBI singles in the inning.

Hays had an RBI double for Baltimore and Urías added two hits.

The Orioles loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before Dany Jimenez struck out pinch-hitter Ryan McKenna on a checked swing, dropping McKenna to 0-for-5 this year.

Oakland’s defense repeatedly came up big.

Jorge Mateo doubled leading off the sixth and moved to third on a groundout but was thrown out sliding into home by first baseman Billy McKinney. Catcher Sean Murphy then made a strong play to chase down Anthony Santander’s foul pop near Oakland’s dugout.

After the Orioles got runners on the corners with one out in the seventh, right fielder Seth Brown — whose failed diving attempt in the fifth led to Baltimore’s first hit — caught Hays’ fly ball and then made a one-hop throw to the plate to catch Trey Mancini sliding into home.

Montas faced one over the minimum before walking Odor in the fifth. Hays followed with a two-out RBI double that deflected off Brown’s glove.

Up next

A’s LHP Cole Irvin (1-1, 5.40 ERA) will make his third start of the season Tuesday night. Irvin won last season in his only career appearance against Baltimore. Orioles RHP Chris Ellis was in Oakland, in position to be added to the roster to start.

ORIOLES@ATHLETICS

Tuesday, 9:40 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM