John Means spectacular again as Orioles hang on for 3-2 win over Oakland

The last time John Means had a month like this, the Orioles left-hander pitched himself to an All-Star Game.
His April, capped by seven brilliant innings in a 3-2 Orioles win over the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum, has established him as something even greater.
Means went seven innings on 93 pitches and hardly had a blemish, with a pair of runs coming on solo home runs and just three hits and a walk allowed. He struck out nine on a career-best 22 swinging strikes. Oakland whiffed on 23.6% of his pitches, the highest rate of any appearance in his major league career.
The 27-year-old left-hander ends April with a 1.70 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP while striking out 38 in 37 innings over six starts. It’s the best month of his career since June 2019, when as a rookie he had a 1.71 ERA in four starts.
But Means is different now. Then, he had a great changeup to keep hitters off his fastball but little else, and rarely pushed deep into games. This edition of Means is able to mix in breaking balls that miss bats as well to keep hitters off-balance.
All game, Oakland hitters took bad swings or worse, didn’t swing at all as pitches cruised over the middle of the plate. The Athletics saw Means on Sunday at Camden Yards and had an idea of what he looked like. They still looked lost against him.
Five of the seven runs he’s allowed this year have come on solo home runs — the least damaging kind — and that’s the stuff of top-level starting pitchers. Entering Friday, just four starters had pitched at least 30 innings with over a strikeout per inning and a WHIP better than Means: Jacob deGrom, Trevor Bauer, Gerrit Cole, and Tyler Glasnow.
Paul Fry and Travis Lakins Sr. combined for a scoreless eighth inning in relief of Means, and César Valdez allowed two singles to begin the ninth before stranding them for his sixth save of the season.
Bash buddies
After Oakland’s second-inning home run put the Orioles down early, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays hit back-to-back home runs to erase that deficit.
Otherwise, the Orioles offense was its frustrating self. Mullins grounded out to score the Orioles’ third run in the fifth inning, but they left a runner at third base in that inning and the sixth, and Ryan Mountcastle — who led the way with two hits — made the second out of the ninth inning at home.
Franco sits
Third baseman Maikel Franco had played every inning of the Orioles’ first 25 games before Friday, but manager Brandon Hyde said a mix of some bumps and bruises and a sore lower back meant Franco got a day off.
Rio Ruiz took over at third base, and Ramón Urías went to shortstop with Pat Valaika at second base. Freddy Galvis hasn’t played since Monday due to an adductor issue, though Hyde said he was nearly a return.