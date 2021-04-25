Austin Hays homers twice, John Means dominates again as Orioles end Athletics’ winning streak with 8-1 victory

Behind a two-homer day from Austin Hays, another dominant start by John Means and a late-inning outburst, the Orioles ended the Oakland Athletics’ 13-game winning streak Sunday, avoiding a three-game sweep at Camden Yards with m 8-1 victory.
Hays entered Sunday with one extra-base hit in his first 27 plate appearances, then homered in his first two at-bats off A’s left-hander Jesús Luzardo. That provided all the support needed for Means, who turned in 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in front of 8,107 fans who gave him a standing ovation as he exited.
Baltimore’s most productive hitter in spring training, Hays had been unable to carry that success into the regular season, missing more than two weeks with a hamstring strain on top of his struggles. But in the second inning Sunday, he crushed a 96 mph fastball from Luzardo out to left-center field at 108.3 mph, the second hardest he’s put a ball in play in his major league career, according to MLB’s Statcast data.
He added another rocket in the fourth, sending a two-run shot out to right-center field at 104.9 mph, per Statcast. It gave Hays his first multihomer game since the final week of the 2019 season, when he used that September to seemingly springboard himself as the Orioles’ center fielder of the future. The reemergence of Cedric Mullins, who added three more hits Sunday, has created some competition in that regard, with Hays also spending time on the injured list in the shortened 2020 season.
But days like Sunday show how exciting of a player he can be. After Maikel Franco homered in the eighth, Hays drew his first walk of 2021 between free passes to Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías to load the bases for Ryan McKenna, who worked a 10-pitch walk to bring in Baltimore’s fifth run and earn his first career RBI. After Mullins reached on an error, Trey Mancini hit a two-run single as the Orioles batted around in a five-run eighth.
Means on a mission
On a pitching staff that’s going to be desperate for innings over the course of the 2021 season, Means continues to be a reliable source. For the third time in five starts, Means pitched into the seventh inning. He remains the only Orioles starter to do so through 21 games.
In handing Oakland its first loss in more than two weeks, Means limited the A’s to two hits, one being a solo home run from Ramón Laureano in the fourth inning that ended the 13-inning scoreless streak he carried into the frame. He followed with a walk to Matt Chapman, but he retired the next eight A’s before his afternoon ended when he walked Chapman again on his 101st pitch with one out in the seventh. He became the first Orioles starter to reach the 100-pitch mark since Sept. 22, 2019, when he did so a day before Hays’ previous two-homer game.
Adam Plutko stranded Chapman at first to finish the seventh and keep Means’ ERA at 1.50, the lowest among all major leaguers who have made at least five starts.
Lowther debuts
After the Orioles’ five-run eighth, left-hander Zac Lowther made his major league debut in the ninth. Baltimore’s No. 19 prospect according to Baseball America, Lowther allowed a leadoff single but retired the next three, striking out Chapman looking to end the game and end Oakland’s winning streak.