The Orioles’ rebuild has taken many cues from the Astros. How Houston built its playoff pitching staff might be another.

The Orioles are probably too far away from playoff contention to know what path they’ll take when building their playoff pitching staff. But even with the prospects they have, there’s a sense inside the organization that this type of roster construction might be in their future. Drafting so many hitters, and hitters who they believe can get to the majors quickly, will naturally lead to a surplus if all goes according to plan. They can use those players to swing a big trade for a star like Houston has for Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, or smaller deals for reliable relievers if they find themselves in need.