Orioles spoil another Kyle Bradish gem vs. Astros in 2-1 walk-off loss, ending 4-game winning streak

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

HOUSTON — Brandon Hyde has shown his sarcastic side this week.

The Orioles manager’s bullpen entered Wednesday’s game having covered 14 1/3 innings over the previous three nights. He joked after Monday’s hectic win that his bullpen was in “excellent shape, fresh as all could be.” On Wednesday morning, he once again quipped his taxed bullpen, which needed two innings from starting pitcher Jack Flaherty the night before, was “fresh.”

The dire state of the Orioles’ bullpen was never more evident than in the late innings of Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros. A tired relief corps blew a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning and allowed a walk-off single in the ninth to spoil another gem from ace Kyle Bradish.

Shintaro Fujinami was erratic in the eighth, walking two batters, and Mike Baumann followed to allow one of Fujinami’s runners to score. With the game tied in the ninth, left-hander Danny Coulombe allowed a leadoff double to Yainer Díaz and the winning hit to Mauricio Dubón.

In his third career start against Houston, Bradish was as unhittable as his first two, pitching six shutout innings. In 22 2/3 innings against the Astros, the right-hander has not allowed a run, giving up just six hits while striking out 25.

Aside from an RBI single from Anthony Santander in the first, Baltimore’s bats didn’t back up Bradish. The Orioles managed just six hits and struck out 13 times after a four-game winning streak in which the club scored 30 runs.

Baltimore (95-57) is up two games on the Tampa Bay Rays atop the American League standings. The Orioles’ magic number remains at eight with the Rays playing tonight against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the first inning Wednesday against the Astros in Houston. Bradish allowed just two hits in six scoreless innings. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Around the horn

Manager Brandon Hyde said before the game that Jack Flaherty would remain in the bullpen “as of right now.” Flaherty, the club’s top trade deadline acquisition, was moved from the rotation to the bullpen Tuesday. He’s struggled as a starter for Baltimore with a 7.11 ERA, but he pitched two scoreless innings in Tuesday’s 9-5 win.

Closer Félix Bautista played catch multiple times during the three days in Houston, including a bullpen session before Wednesday’s game. Bautista on Sunday threw his first bullpen session since partially tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow in late August.

The Orioles began the first of several offseason camps focused on weight training and skill development Wednesday at their facility in Sarasota, Florida, the team announced. Twenty-one players will participate in the camp, including prospects Samuel Basallo, Enrique Bradfield Jr., Mac Horvath, Seth Johnson, Creed Willems, Luis De León and Trace Bright, all of whom are ranked inside the system’s top 30 by Baseball America.

Orioles at Guardians

Thursday, 7:15 p.m.

TV: Chs. 45, 5

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM