Jack Flaherty grinds through first Camden Yards start, but Orioles’ bats, bullpen lacking in 8-2 loss to Astros

The Baltimore Orioles head for the showers after failing to score against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning during major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. Baltimore dropped their second straight to Houston, 8-2. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Jack Flaherty came to the Orioles at the trade deadline with the reputation of a competitor. Shintaro Fujinami arrived known for a dynamic repertoire but an inability to harness it consistently.

Both of Baltimore’s pitching acquisitions showcased those traits in Wednesday’s 8-2 loss to the Houston Astros. In his Camden Yards debut, Flaherty battled through five innings, twice leaving the bases loaded after doing the same in the final frame of his team debut last week in Toronto. Fujinami, meanwhile, displayed the same erratic pitching that has plagued him in an up-and-down tenure with Baltimore, issuing three straight two-out walks in the eighth as the Astros broke open what had been a one-run game.

The Orioles (70-44) were also quiet offensively, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Left fielder Austin Hays provided Baltimore’s lone jolts with a home run — his first since starting last month’s All-Star Game — for two runs in the fourth inning and by robbing Houston’s Chas McCormick of one off Fujinami in the eighth.

Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty watches the Astros’ Kyle Tucker circle the bases with a first-inning home run to right-center. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

There was no catching Kyle Tucker’s first-inning blast to right, with Houston’s right fielder taking Flaherty deep in his first at-bat after his go-ahead grand slam in Tuesday night’s Orioles loss. Flaherty allowed another run in the second on Jose Altuve’s single, but he left the bases loaded in that frame and did the same in the fifth.

Managed Brandon Hyde asked Mike Baumann to repeat the task in the eighth after Fujinami’s three straight walks, leaving him with eight to go with two hit batters in 9 1/3 innings since being traded from Oakland. Baumann allowed consecutive two-run singles to Altuve and Alex Bregman, scoring all of Fujinami’s runners and one of his own before surrendering another run in the ninth.

The Orioles entered the series ranked third in the majors in bullpen ERA, but the group surrendered 10 runs in seven innings in the first two games of the series. The Astros (66-49) head into Thursday’s series finale with the chance to end Baltimore’s streak of 75 straight multigame series without being swept, the longest streak in the majors since 1944.

Astros at Orioles

Thursday, 12:35 p.m.

TV: MASN, MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Orioles at Mariners

Friday, 10:10 p.m.

TV: MASN2, MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM