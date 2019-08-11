Astros’ Carlos Correa hits longest home run tracked by Statcast at Camden Yards

The home run was one of the Astros’ four off Brooks and put Houston up 9-1. In a three-inning start, Brooks finished with nine earned runs, with six scoring on home runs from Correa, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and José Altuve. The four homers surpassed the three Brooks allowed in his first five starts with the Orioles; he has a 9.41 ERA with Baltimore.