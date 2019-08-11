Astros’ Carlos Correa hits longest home run tracked by Statcast at Camden Yards

Amid the Houston Astros’ early pounding of the Orioles on Saturday, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa blasted the longest home run at Camden Yards since Statcast began tracking in 2015.
The third-inning solo shot traveled a projected distance of 474 feet, per Statcast, surpassing former Orioles infielder Manny Machado’s 465-foot blast June 2, 2017. Correa’s rocket to left-center field off Aaron Brooks’ 90 mph fastball went over both bullpens at Oriole Park and bounced into Legends Park.
The home run was one of the Astros’ four off Brooks and put Houston up 9-1. In a three-inning start, Brooks finished with nine earned runs, with six scoring on home runs from Correa, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and José Altuve. The four homers surpassed the three Brooks allowed in his first five starts with the Orioles; he has a 9.41 ERA with Baltimore.