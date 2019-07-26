Cutter? Curve? Slider? Orioles’ Asher Wojciechowski stifling hitters, pitch trackers with repertoire

The slurve is nothing new, with Wojciechowski tracing his use of the pitch to high school. But in his previous stint in the majors, when he posted a 6.50 ERA in 62 1/3 innings for the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, Wojciechowski didn’t throw the cutter. Although he had one during his debut season in 2015 with the Houston Astros, he didn’t get the results he wanted with it and ditched the pitch. But this spring, Cleveland suggested adding an offering to serve as a midpoint between the slurve and his low-to-mid-90s fastball.