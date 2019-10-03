In his first year as the Orioles’ manager, Brandon Hyde repeatedly praised the work of his coaching staff in working through a difficult season. That coaching staff will be at least somewhat different in 2020.
First base and outfield coach Arnie Beyeler and assistant hitting coach Howie Clark will not return next year, a team source confirmed Thursday night. Both were on one-year deals.
Beyeler, 55, joined the Orioles after serving as the manager of the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate for the previous three seasons. He previously served as the Boston Red Sox’s first base and outfield coach from 2013 to 2015.
Often in 2019, Beyeler had the difficult task of training infielders in the outfield, as well as putting outfielders in spots they hadn’t regularly played. Notably, Stevie Wilkerson and Anthony Santander, who combined for zero innings as center fielders during their minor and major league careers entering 2019, played the most and third-most games in center field among Orioles, respectively, in 2019.
Clark, 45, has coached in the Orioles’ system since 2015 and served as Baltimore’s assistant hitting coach since 2017. The lone holdover from Buck Showalter’s staff on the club’s 2019 staff, Clark was drafted by the Orioles in 1992 and made his major league debut with them a decade later.
The Athletic was first to report Beyeler and Clark won’t return.