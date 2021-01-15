Orioles avoid arbitration with Trey Mancini, unable to reach agreement with Anthony Santander before salary-exchange deadline

In Mancini’s absence, Santander arose as the Orioles’ top batter. The former Rule 5 draftee was productive in his first stretch of consistent playing time in 2019, hitting 20 home runs in under 100 games, but elevated his play in 2020. Before a right oblique strain prematurely ended his season, Santander was among the American League leaders in extra-base hits, RBIs, slugging percentage and home runs. Still, his 37 games played accounted for less than a fourth of a traditional season, but he was on the field long enough to be one of three finalists for the AL’s Gold Glove award for right fielders.