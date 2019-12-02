A slow start in 2019 meant Bleier finished with a 5.37 ERA in 53 appearances, though it was a much more respectable 3.68 after the All-Star break. He also had some of the worst batted-ball luck on ground balls in the league, and after a dugout dustup with third base coach José David Flores, Bleier played in front of an infield that wasn’t shifted for the final month of the season and saw his results further improve.