Orioles’ Anthony Santander leaves Tuesday’s game vs. Marlins with apparent leg injury

Just as the Orioles got one outfielder back from the injured list, another might be headed that way.
Anthony Santander, the reigning Most Valuable Oriole, singled in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at the Miami Marlins. On a pickoff attempt at first base, he landed awkwardly on his left leg while retreating to the bag and immediately fell to the dirt in pain.
After a visit from manager Brandon Hyde and head athletic trainer Brian Ebel, Santander left the game without being able to put any weight on the leg.
Austin Hays, who came off the injured list Tuesday after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury, replaced him at first base and in right field.
This story will be updated.