Orioles’ breakout outfielder Anthony Santander could miss rest of season with oblique strain

Anthony Santander, the former Rule 5 draft pick turned breakout star of the Orioles season, is going on the injured list with an oblique strain and could miss the final three weeks of the season.
“Tony is a huge loss for us, and I’m really happy with the year that he’s had,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s really come on the map for me, all the positive things I said about him from the end of the year last year, he’s improved even more. That’s a huge loss for us, and he’s very disappointed.”
Santander, who hit 20 home runs after being called up in the middle of 2019, had one of the best starts to this shortened season of any player in baseball. Even with a little regression, he ends the year batting .261 with an .890 OPS, 11 home runs and 13 doubles in 37 games while lowering his strikeout rate significantly and playing a strong right field.
The 25-year-old Venezuelan left the first game of Friday’s doubleheader with the New York Yankees with discomfort in the oblique area after a swing, and didn’t play in the second game. With the precedent that even mild oblique injuries keep players out for multiple weeks, Santander might not be rushed back with the season ending on Sept. 27.
His injury comes in a week where the Orioles had injury scares with second baseman Hanser Alberto (knee) and first baseman Renato Núñez (hamstring), though neither ended up being serious.
“My concern a little out of summer camp was the soft-tissue stuff with the legs,” Hyde said. “I think we’ve done an amazing job of keeping our guys in as good of shape as possible, but I think that you’re seeing soft-tissue stuff around the league with position players and whether that’s a quick ramp-up, a long delay, whatever it may be — you can’t match the major league baseball game intensity.
“We’re playing intense games every single night where you see guys going hard, and those things are going to happen. So, we’re starting to get our fair share now of guys that are a little bit banged up.”
Hyde said outfielder DJ Stewart, who was recalled this week from the secondary camp at Bowie, will get the majority of chances as the everyday right fielder. Stewart is still waiting for his first hit of the season, but has an on-base percentage of .385 thanks to his nine walks in 28 plate appearances.
Ryan Mountcastle will remain the everyday left fielder, Hyde said, though he noted the rookie could get time at first base as well. Cedric Mullins will remain in center field, at least until Austin Hays returns from his rib injury. Hyde said he hopes that happens in the next few weeks, at which point one of those two could play elsewhere.