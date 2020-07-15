Orioles’ Anthony Santander confirms previous positive coronavirus test, outfielder had ‘mild symptoms’

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander confirmed Wednesday that the reason for his extended absence to begin the team’s training camp was a positive test for the coronavirus.
Santander and fellow outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. were the only members of Baltimore’s original 44-player pool who did not participate in the open portion of the team’s workouts during the first week of camp. Before Santander said Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus, no one within the organization had provided a reason for his absence.
“Now, I’m healthy, I’m not contagious,” Santander said on a Zoom call. “Happy to be back on the field with my teammates.”
Santander, who rejoined the Orioles on Tuesday after quarantining, said he dealt with “mild symptoms,” which he described as having a fever for a couple of days. Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias previously explained that part of the team’s reasoning in not disclosing which or even how many players tested positive for the virus was the possibility of false positives.
Cleared to return to practice with only about 10 days to prepare for the Orioles’ July 24 season opener in Boston, Santander has turned his focus to ramping up quickly. On Tuesday, manager Brandon Hyde said he would do what he could to get one of his top players from 2019 ready in that time.
After bits of playing time in 2017 and 2018, Santander, 25, was among the Orioles’ top performers in his first three months after joining the team full time June 7. He slashed .287/.318/.509 with 17 home runs in 80 games before a shoulder injury wore him down and ended his season a few games early.
Hyde said Santander went through “some light outfield stuff” Tuesday, took batting practice against coaches and has also stood in the box to track pitches during bullpen sessions. He’s expected to face pitchers Wednesday.
“Tony looked good yesterday,” Hyde said. “Happy with how he looked and [he] feels good today. We’ll continue to ramp him up.”