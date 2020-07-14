Orioles’ Anthony Santander returns to workouts with challenging timeline to prepare for Opening Day

“We’re going to try our best,” he said. “We’re going to watch him on the field here a couple days. I talked to him this afternoon. I’m going to try to have him face as much live pitching as possible. I have concerns about soft-tissue stuff. We’ve got to get him on the bases. We need to get him reps in the outfield. I need to get him as many live at-bats as possible here in the next nine days or so.