Orioles rally late to beat Angels, 10-6, ending the longest losing streak in MLB since 2005 at 19 games

Once the frame was complete, rookie Rule 5 pick Tyler Wells trotted out to the mound, the last arm Hyde called on in a bullpen game opposite one of the game’s top stars. Making his team debut, spot starter Chris Ellis went to the mound for the fourth in a 2-2 tie, but Jared Walsh homered on his first pitch of the inning, and Brandon Marsh added a three-run shot, his first in the majors, off Marcos Diplán as Los Angeles took a 6-2 lead.