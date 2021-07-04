All-Star Cedric Mullins nearly saves Orioles in 6-5 walk-off loss to Angels

The Orioles (27-57) threatened in the first inning when Angels starter Patrick Sandoval walked the bases loaded, but DJ Stewart struck out to leave them that way. Thomas Eshelman had no such luck starting the game on the mound for the Orioles as he allowed a leadoff double to David Fletcher, and after striking out All-Star Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh doubled to score Fletcher and Walsh scored on a single by Phil Gosselin.