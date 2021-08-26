Pedro Severino’s grand slam, Keegan Akin’s career outing lead Orioles past Angels, 13-1, for first series win of August

Ohtani’s league-leading 41st home run put the Orioles (40-86) behind early, but Jahmai Jones, who was called up Monday ahead of this series against his former organization, doubled and scored in the third inning to tie the game. It seemed as if the Orioles would bring another run home in the fourth, but the inning’s first out came when a quick replay review showed Trey Mancini was out at home trying to score on Ramón Urías’ single.